In WRITE folks news…

TIME Magazine Names Climate Crisis Activist Greta Thunberg As Its Person Of The Year

TIME Magazine has named its annual Person of the Year, and this time it’s a change-making teen. Swedish climate crisis activist, Greta Thunberg, is taking home the publication’s top honors after gaining international attention for those scathing words she sent to world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit in September and for her Skolstrejk för klimatet, “School Strike for Climate” in front of the Swedish Parliament that spread globally and sparked a movement.

According to TIME’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal Greta’s absolutely the right choice.

“Thunberg has become the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet—and the avatar of a broader generational shift in our culture that is playing out everywhere from the campuses of Hong Kong to the halls of Congress in Washington,” said Felsenthal.

At just 16-years-old she’s the youngest individual to be recognized.

Greta’s not alone. Along with Person of the Year, TIME is recognizing winners of four new categories. Athlete of the Year is the US women’s soccer team…

Entertainer of the Year is Lizzo…

and Business Person of the Year is Disney CEO Bob Iger.

TIME also created a special category for The Guardians of the Year, people who risked their careers for the greater good. Included are The Public Servants; whistleblower, Marie Yovanovitch, Ambassador William Taylor, Fiona Hill, Lieut. Colonel Alexander Vindman and Mark Sandy.

What do YOU think about Time’s annual list???