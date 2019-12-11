Shooketh: Lifetime Is Set To Air “Surviving R. Kelly Part 2: The Reckoning” [VIDEO]

Lifetime Explores The Aftermath Of “Surviving R. Kelly” In Part 2 Set To Air In January

It’s almost been a year since the debut of Surviving R. Kelly on Lifetime this past January. As BOSSIP previously reported, calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35%, and #MuteRKelly activists were further galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him. Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims and spanning over a decade, ultimately leading to Kelly’s arrest. Then in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested on charges including child pornography and kidnapping, facing a total of 18 federal charges. Wild right. Well now Lifetime is back with a part 2, which will feature new survivors who have come forward as well as commentary from investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, who has done some of the most thorough exposés on the musician — as well as Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles and Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Radio Personality Angela Yee, Cultural Critic Jamilah Lemieux, and State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly M. Foxx, Women’s Rights Attorney Gloria Allred And Many Others. Check out the trailer for Part II: The Reckoning below:

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airing across three nights, beginning January 2 at 9pm ET/PT. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges. The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.

The full story will be available beginning on Thursday, January 2 at 3pm, with a six-hour marathon of Part I, airing in its entirety, leading into the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning from 9pm – 11pm ET/PT. Night two continues with two new hours of content, on January 3, from 9pm – 11pm ET/PT, and will conclude on Saturday, January 4 at 8pm ET/PT – 9:30pm ET/PT, followed by the debut of the documentary film, Hopelessly In Love: Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison at 9:30pm ET/PT.

Safe to say we’ll ALL be watching this.