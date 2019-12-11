Welcome To Queendom: Netflix Unveils Teaser For Their First African Original Series “Queen Sono” [VIDEO]

Today Netflix debuted the first teaser for Queen Sono the streaming service’s first script-to-screen, fully produced African original series with an all African cast and crew, which is set for release exclusively on Netflix worldwide on February 28, 2020.

After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grow up to become a kick- ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa. During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother’s death, sparking her own truth-finding mission.

Queen Sono also stars Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path. Sechaba Morojele plays Dr. Sid, director of the SOG, with Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, and Rob Van Vuuren, playing agents on his team. Kate Liquorish plays Ekaterina, heiress of an oligarch family with ulterior motives. Khathu Ramabulana plays Queen’s childhood friend, William, now in a relationship with Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s character, Nova. Abigail Kubeka plays Mazet, Queen’s beloved Gogo, who has always supported Queen – no matter the trouble she gets herself into.

Queen Sono was in production for over eight weeks and was shot in 37 different locations across

Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya, and Zanzibar.

Viewers can expect diverse languages throughout the series, including English, Afrikaans,

isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.

Queen Sono will be available globally on February 28, 2020, at the same time in 190 countries across the worl

Created and written by: Kagiso Lediga

Written by: Karabo Lediga, Camilo Saloojee, Christopher Steenkamp, Muzi Dlamini

Directed by:Kagiso Lediga (named as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People 2019) and Tebogo Malope (Cannes Lions and SAFTA award winner), with both directing three episodes each.

Executive produced by: Tamsin Andersson and Kagiso Lediga

Produced by: Netflix and Diprente

