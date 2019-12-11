Messiness Abroad: Natalie Nunn & Hubby Head To The UK To Confront Her Threesome Accuser?

Jacob Payne Headed Overseas For Answers Amid Rumors Wife Cheated

Yesterday, we told you that Jacob Payne, Natalie Nunn’s husband of seven years packed his things up and moved out of their home after rumors of her cheating in a threesome surfaced in the media. Welp, today it seems like Jacob is on his way to the UK to get the story straight from the other party’s mouths.

In an exclusive interview with Baller Alert, Jacob Payne revealed he’s heading overseas for answers. Otherwise, he wouldn’t know what to believe. He’s also confirmed that for now, he’s broken up with his wife.

“The only way this is going to work is if I speak directly to the sources cause this he say she say shit ain’t gone work, so I’m on my way to London. As of right now, we are not together until I speak to everybody involved.”

Yikes! This is an interesting twist because Natalie tweeted yesterday that she had landed in London for “business” and an apparent photoshoot but didn’t list any other reason. Maybe the couple will reunite abroad?

Hello London Uk time to handld business…. for a few days! — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) December 10, 2019

According to Chloe Ayling, UK reality star, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ co-stars Dan Osbourne and Natalie Nunn returned to a hotel room together after drinking during dinner. “During the night, Natalie had said she wanted to have sex with Dan, and once we got upstairs, she tried it on with him,” she said. “He was calling out my name when he was having sex with Natalie. At the time, it felt as though we were just having fun, but now I realize how wrong it was.”

Does this sound like she’s lying to YOU?