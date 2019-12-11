Stop The Violence: London Teen Convicted Of Murdering 14-Year Old In Drug Related Gang Stabbing 

London Teen Murders Young Gang Rival Over Drug Turf

19-year old Ayoub Majdouline was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering 14-year old Jaden Moodie who was kicked off his electric scooter and stabbed nine times by local teenage gang members (a.k.a. The Mali Boys) back in January. Reports say that Moodie was on the corner, selling drugs in Leyton, north-east London before Ayoub and crew came up and attacked him for dealing on their turf.

Standard UK:

[Ayoub Majdouline] was one of five youths linked to the gang who drove around in east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of the Beaumont Crew gang to attack. When they came across Jaden, who was out dealing drugs on a scooter for the Beaumont Crew, they crashed into him and “butchered” him as he lay seriously hurt on the ground.

On Wednesday, Old Bailey Court in London found Majdouline guilty of murder and having an offensive weapon. The young victim’s mother insisted that her son, Jaden had no affiliation with gangs, telling the court:

“When they were killing him they could see he was a child. So I’ve got no sympathy and no words. They were cowards. He [Majdouline] killed a child. He’s a child killer.”

The parents also say they blame schools and police for not doing enough to prevent gang crime. Majdouline is set to be sentenced at a later dater.