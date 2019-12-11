Grab A Tissue: T-Boz Tearfully Talks Raising & Protecting Her Adopted 4-Year-Old Son [Video]

T-Boz Touches On Life After Adopting Her Son

T-Boz is raising a son and she says he’s given her a second chance, hence his name is Chance. The mother talks with Dr. Sean while visiting “On The 7” and reveals that after going through her sickle cell health crisis, being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009 that her baby boy brought a whole new life when they met.

Bless his heart. Isn’t he adorable?

T-Boz says she always cries when she talks about Chance, because she knows he was meant to be her son.

“I said my whole life I was going to have a son. That boy is our son. That boy looks like us, he acts like me. Tha boy is my son.”

Our hearts!