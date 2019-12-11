Prayers Up: Rapper Saucy Santana Among 3 People Injured In Shooting On Miami’s I-95

Saucy Santana Among 3 People Injured In Shooting

Prayers are being extended to a Miami rapper and close friend to the City Girls. Saucy Santana known for his tracks “Walk Em Like a Dog”, “Material Girl” and viral videos with Yung Miami was injured after an early morning shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The news comes from NBC 6 who reports that the shooting took place near the entrance ramp to I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Officials told NBC 6 that a Honda sedan with three people inside was approached by a Chevy sedan that pulled up and fired seven or eight shots.

So far no details on the alleged shooter have been released but Local 10 confirmed the injuries. Justin Harris, 27, was shot in the right arm, the front passenger was shot in the right arm and the backseat passenger was shot in the hand.

All three were taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their arms and hands.

A visibly upset and injured Santana was recorded by Local 10 talking to authorities about what went down.

Santana’s talent manager released a statement on the shooting and said the rapper was with friends when they were targeted in what may have been a random drive-by shooting.

“Saucy Santana wants to thank everyone for the calls and support,” K Daniel Talent Management said in a statement.

The news of Santana’s shooting comes after Yung Miami’s G Wagon was shot at while the rapper was leaving Miami’s Circle House studios. The rapper was pregnant at the time and was visibly shaken up while describing the scary situation to police.

Get well soon, Santana!

