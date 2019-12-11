Lit, Loud & Lemon Pepper: Rachie Babie Breaks Down All Things ATL On Atlannapedia’s Letter “L” [Video]

Rachie Babie Explains Atlanta On Atlannapedia “Letter L”

Butter ATL is back with another episode of Atlannpedia where some of the A’s most culturally impactful folks run down the alphabet explaining the local slang and things only found in the 404, 770, 678.

Today’s teacher is Rachel Jackson, entrepreneur, feminist, and music executive colloquially known as Rachie Babie.

Today’s letter is “L” and there is a lot to learn so grab a pen and press play on the video down bottom.

Now you’ve been enlightened by one of the city’s finest. Be sure to check out some of the places Rachie mentioned if you ever find yourself around this way.