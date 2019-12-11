On The Come Up: Nas Announces Latest Collaboration HSTRY x Alpha Industries Collection
Check out the latest collaboration from Alpha Industries with HSTRY, an apparel brand from the mind of hip-hop artist Nas. The two newest designs are available for purchase now on HSTRY website.
The War Against Love Duster W.P Field Coat features a juxtaposition in design and intention, as the song title “War Against Love” print is shown on a modern version of the iconic field jacket, originally designed for the U.S. military. Retails for $300
The HSTRY x Alpha Industries collaboration was inspired by Nas’s compilation album, Lost Tapes 2, which released over the summer on July 19th, 2019. His designs celebrate this culmination of unreleased tracks from different eras in his career, combined with his long standing affinity for military style. Are we feelin’ it?
