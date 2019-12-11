HEY MAAAIDS: Joseline Hernandez Joins The Cast Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”

Buckle up, maaaaaaids!

Joseline Hernandez Joins The Cast Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”

She’s baaaaack! After a three-year hiatus, TONS of messy comments and even a diss track, Joseline Hernandez is returning to the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. VH1 in partnership with Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment announced today that viewers will get a double dose of “Love & Hip Hop” on Monday nights beginning in January.

The premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” kicks off on Monday, January 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT, following the previously announced “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” which is celebrating its tenth season, returning on Monday, December 16 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

The new season will feature Joseline Hernandez, who returns to the franchise as a “changed woman.” Joseline is newly engaged to DJ Ballistic Beats and “ready to shake things up.” The Puerto Rican Princess is also ready to settle some scores and get back in the music industry.

While it’ll be GREAT to see Joseline back on “Love & Hip Hop”, this all begs the question; “Where is Joseline’s Cabaret”??? Joseline’s Zeus Network reality show still doesn’t have a confirmed release date but was supposed to follow Joseline as she helps revive a struggling gentleman’s club while balancing motherhood.

It sounds like however, Joseline might be doing both. She posted on Instagram that “there’s enough Joseline to go around.”

Either way, returning to the #LHHMIA cast is Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra and Jojo. Newbies include Sukihana, Hood Brat, Premadonna, rapper Brisco and Saucy Santana.

Via VH1:

Picking up the pieces after the death of her mother, Trina pushes forward with an ambitious new project: a tour highlighting the next generation of female rap artists. With a growing roster of big talent, big personalities and big egos, The Diamond Princess has her hands full. Romance is in the air for Trick Daddy and his new girlfriend – model and aspiring rapper Nikki Natural. Can Trick Daddy find love after marriage or did he let happiness slip through his fingers when he filed to divorce his ex Joy Young? For the first time in years, Amara La Negra is in a relationship with bachata singer Emjay, who happens to be Shay Johnson’s younger brother. Emjay wants to start a family ASAP and blames Julian, her manager, for the slowdown of Amara’s career. Which way does Amara turn when she’s caught between the two most important men in her life? Jojo Zarur has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, striking a deal with a high-end designer. When her father Antonio bribes her to quit the industry and go back to law school, is she willing to walk away from her potential empire?

Sukihana is on a journey from becoming an insta-famous rapper to a full-fledged industry-respected artist and is ready to prove herself. Used to doing things her way, is Sukihana ready to sacrifice some of her hard-earned independence in order to have a serious music career?

Hood Brat, a tough-as-nails rapper with hustle and heart, is working for her breakthrough moment. Her pursuit of fame has high stakes, as she’s determined to provide a better life for the children of her late sister. Queen of waist trainers PreMadonna rolls into Miami on a mission to straighten things out at the Waist Gang Society, where her employees are running amuck. Pre gets more than she bargained for when everyone – including former close friends Miami Tip and Baby Blue –- accuses her of abandoning them. After collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Flo Rida and Rick Ross, Brisco was set to break through to the hip-hop A-list before he was sent to jail. Three-and-a-half years later, he’s a free man and inching his way back onto the scene. The industry has changed and he’s facing an uphill battle, despite the co-signs of Miami legends Trick and Trina. Bobby Lytes, Pretty Ricky, Prince, Gunplay, Khaotic, KaMillion, Santana on the Beat and more are also set to appear this season. Be sure to ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to Love & Hip Hop on YouTube, follow @LoveAndHipHop on Twitter, Instagram & TikTok and ‘LIKE’ “Love & Hip Hop” on Facebook. Use #LHHMIA to join the conversation.

Will YOU be watching Joseline Hernandez when “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” returns Monday, January 6???