Here’s What Happened When Lizzo Was Crowned TIME’s ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

.@lizzo: “Being a black woman is poppin’, but right now in mainstream culture, we’re finally getting a little bit more respect and getting our due” #TIMEPOY https://t.co/dM6PC5CEDe pic.twitter.com/sx8lO2xLOK — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2019

Lizzo’s ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ Crown Shatters Twitter

Rising superstar Lizzo extended her enviable winning streak by winning TIME’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ crown in the latest nod to her MONSTER year that stirred up never-ending Twitter hysteria while pushing new-age Pop to yet another level.

fatshame Lizzo behind ur keyboard all you want—she’s still rich, hot, talented and TIMES ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/b9pVdlJ9uZ — pastel sewer witch 💕 (@bakedsalmonella) December 11, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lizzo’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ crown on the flip.