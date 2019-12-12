Lil’ Positivity: DaBaby Hooks A Lucky Fan Up With Concert Tickets After Giddy Gas Station Meeting

DaBaby Hooks A Lucky Fan Up With Concert Tickets After Giddy Gas Station Meeting

It doesn’t matter who your favorite rapper is, there’s no chance he’s as in tune with his fans as DaBaby is with his. The North Carolina rapper has been caught once again going above and beyond for his supporters, and this time, it all went down at a gas station.

According to reports from TMZ, a fan by the name of Alexandria Coleman was lucky enough to get some free concert tickets from DaBaby after a chance encounter inside of a convenience store. The fan tells the publication that she was supposed to catch the rapper’s Washington D.C. concert last weekend, but because the “Suge” rapper ended up making his ‘Saturday Night Live‘ debut, Saturday’s concert ended up getting pushed to Sunday night, instead.

As for Alexandria, once the concert got pushed to the next day, it sold out before she was able to grab any tickets. Following her failed attempt at seeing DaBaby in concert, she began her trek driving back from Washington D.C. to Albany, New York–but in a crazy stroke of luck, she actually ended up running into DaBaby at a gas station.

Once the rapper and his team spotted the excited fan, they decided they definitely needed to catch the whole thing on camera. Once DaBaby and Alexandria finally came face-to-face in the aisle of the store the North Carolina native ended up jumping up into Coleman’s arms and staying cradled up in there for quite a while.

After their meeting, DaBaby’s team reportedly promised to get Alexandria and her friends into the sold-out concert–and on Sunday night, the three of them ended up getting the absolute best seats in the house.

This is far from the first time DaBaby has gone above and beyond for his fans. As we’ve previously reported, he recently performed via Facetime after experiencing plane trouble and missing a show in his hometown. You gotta love it.