SMH: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says The League Has “Moved On” From Colin Kaepernick Playing Again

Goodell Says NFL Has Moved On From Colin Kaepernick

As far as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is concerned, Colin Kaepernick will not be playing football for the league ever again.

According to a report in Newsweek, Goodell was “eager” to make clear that neither he, nor the NFL, is thinking about Kap.

“It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity,” Goodell said as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “He chose not to take it, and I understand that. The league has moved on.”

While that’s a very loose interpretation of the word “credible”, it was, in fact, an opportunity. An opportunity for the league to lock the door on Colin in the most disrespectful way possible. This comes on the heels of the league expressing “disappointment” and bemoaning the botched workout in Atlanta last month.

Stephen A. Smith recently appeared on Matt Barnes Showtime video podcast All The Smoke to talk more about his view on Kaepernick.

We have no doubt that Kap will continue to train and stay ready for a potential opportunity that may arise in the future. But at this point, short of a team really making a bid for his services, NFL football doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Colin Kaepernick.