Ooop! Alleged #RHOA ‘Snake’ Yovanna Accused Of Concocting Cynthia Bailey’s Alleged NeNe Leakes Diss

Yovanna Accused Of Concocting Cynthia Bailey’s Alleged NeNe Leakes Diss On #RHOA

“Sayonara Ms. CAU!” is what some fans are saying amid recent rumors surrounding the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Yovanna Momplaisir, the woman accused by fans of being the so-called “RHOA snake”, is facing allegations that she completely concocted a secret recording of Cynthia Bailey dissing NeNe Leakes.

As previously reported the ladies are alleging that there’s a “snake” in the cast who’s claiming that there’s an audio recording of Cynthia Bailey “dogging out” NeNe Leakes. During Sunday’s episode, Kenya Moore called the person who recorded Cynthia “a snake,” for secretly making the audio.

“That person needs to step up, because you need to be as ly dog and a little snake in front of everybody,” said Kenya. “Don’t bring it up unless you can really show the receipts,” she warned.

According to Radar Online, the not-so-secret snake is indeed Yovanna and she wasn’t alone in stirring the pot.

“Of course, Yovanna is the ‘snake’ they all speak of, but she didn’t do it all by herself,” an insider claimed, identifying Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir as the “snake.” “Yovanna dishes out so much trash talking, stirring up trouble, but Cynthia and Kenya are in the middle of it all.”

The source is also telling the site that Yovanna might’ve shadily made up the recording altogether noting that NO ONE has even heard the alleged audio.

“There is allegedly audio but to date no cast member or staffers have heard said audio,” the source explained. “Many believe she made it up to keep filming.”

According to Radar’s source, however, the validity of the tape doesn’t really matter to NeNe.

“NeNe doesn’t care if it was/is real, she knows Cynthia trash talks her,” the insider explained.

An alleged audio recording with no audio??? HOW DREADFUL.

Yovanna previously denied recording Cynthia. “I ain’t no spy,” said the reality star.

Do YOU believe her???

See more on RHOA’s messy #SnakeGate on the flip.