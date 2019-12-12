“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Angela Agrees To Sit Down With Briana… Will They Finally Make Peace? [VIDEO]

Will A “Growing Up Hip Hop” Sit Down Between Briana And Angela End Well?

If you’ve been watching “Growing Up Hip Hop” over the last few seasons you already know that Angela Simmons and Briana Isaacs don’t really mix well. But hope floats for the pair, who are set to sit down on the next episode TONIGHT. Check out an exclusive clip below:

This is season 5 so it’s definitely time to grow ladies! Do you think they’ll make peace at last?

“Growing Up Hip Hop,” airs Thursday, December 12 at 9pm on WE tv.