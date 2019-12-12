Yay Sports! Kawhi Leonard Has Middle Finger “F**k You” Inscribed Inside His Raptors Championship Ring [Video]

Kawhi Leonard Has Middle Finger Inscribed In Championship Ring

The fun guy or the f**k guy?

Kawhi Leonard finally received his championship ring last night as he made his first return to Toronto since he skipped town for the Clippers this past summer.

When asked to describe how the ring looked, Kawhi dropped something that nobody saw coming. Press play down bottom to see what he had to say. (fast foward to 6:00)

Word?? Lol what is THAT all about?