Yay Sports! Kawhi Leonard Has Middle Finger “F**k You” Inscribed Inside His Raptors Championship Ring [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Kawhi Leonard Has Middle Finger Inscribed In Championship Ring

The fun guy or the f**k guy?

Kawhi Leonard finally received his championship ring last night as he made his first return to Toronto since he skipped town for the Clippers this past summer.

When asked to describe how the ring looked, Kawhi dropped something that nobody saw coming. Press play down bottom to see what he had to say. (fast foward to 6:00)

Word?? Lol what is THAT all about?

Categories: Ballers, NBA, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.