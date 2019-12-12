Kelly Rowland Talks ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’, How She Cooks Collard Greens, And New Music On ‘Yes, Girl!’ Podcast [Video]

Kelly Rowland On The ‘Yes, Girl! Podcast’

Kelly Rowland is in the holiday spirit and she’s using that energy to promote her new movie Merry Liddle Christmas that is currently airing on Lifetime throughout the holiday season.

Kelendria recently sat down with the ladies of the Yes, Girl! Podcast and talked not only about the inspiration behind the film (her unique family lol) and the techniques she uses to cook collard greens for Christmas.

Check out the conversation in the video below.

We might gotta check out Kelly and her movie one time for the one time.