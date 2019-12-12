Oh, Word? Now Everyone Is Thirsting Over Cardi B’s Bodyguard And Saying THIS About Offset

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

us-celebrity-court-cardib

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Cardi B’s Bodyguard Is Fine

Cardi B has tried to turn her court appearances into her own personal fashion shoots. Just this week she went to court rocking her biggest hat possible and a flashy little number that was bound to turn heads. However, she did not turn as many heads as her bodyguard, who accompanied her on this fateful day.

He simply goes by Price and the whole internet was ready to name that price for him to guard their drawls with his…nevermind. The petty just jumped out, too, because a lot of people decided to use this as a chance to encourage Cardi to get back at Offset for his transgressions. See:

Y’all are no good. We are going to avoid the petty (for the most part) and focus on this man’s looks. So take a ride with us and see more of this brother. Hit the flip:

View this post on Instagram

Out here moving mountains, I don't ever rest #theresAprice4that

A post shared by Price (@price_services) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    God: rest up my son, I’m preparing you. Me: say no more

    A post shared by Price (@price_services) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Stop looking for happiness in the same place you just lost it.

    A post shared by Price (@price_services) on

    View this post on Instagram

    “I want to get to know you” but do I want to be known? NO

    A post shared by Price (@price_services) on

