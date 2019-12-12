Bigot Bank Black: Racist JP Morgan Chase Employees Recorded Telling Ex-NFLer Jimmy Kennedy He’s Too Big, Black, And Scary

JP Morgan Chase Employee Secretly Recorded Making Racist Statements

Jimmy Kennedy is Black, 38-years-old, 6’4″, and 320 pounds. Those type of physical features get you two things in Amerikkka, the ability to make millions of dollars playing professional sports, and racist stereotyping when you look for a bank to deposit those millions.

According to DailyMail, Kennedy, a former NFL lineman for the St. Louis Rams, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants, has recorded JP Morgan Chase employees making insanely racist statements to him. Kennedy was looking to become a “private client” that awards him discounts and other VIP perks, but he began to feel that he was being treated much differently than others in his tax bracket. As soon as he pressed “record”, he found out why:

‘You’re bigger than the average person, period. And you’re also an African-American,’ the employee, Charles Belton, who is black, told Kennedy, reports the New York Times. ‘We’re in Arizona. I don’t have to tell you about what the demographics are in Arizona. They don’t see people like you a lot’.

A JP Morgan Chase spokesperson initially said they had not heard anything about these recordings, then switched their pitch once the New York Times let the KKKat out of the bag. The executive who was caught on tape was placed on paid leave and has since resigned completely.

Kennedy’s first financial advisor, Ricardo Peters, also complained of racist practices and caught those conversations on a recorder as well. Peters’ boss, Frank Venniro, basically fed a Black woman who was in need of serious financial advice to the sharks.

Then he complained to the same boss that another advisor was trying to steal a client – a woman who was black and on a public housing assistance program known as Section 8 – who received $372,000 in a wrongful death settlement when her son died… ‘You’ve got somebody who’s coming from Section 8, never had a nickel to spend, and now she’s got $400,000,’ Venniro said. ‘What do you think’s going to happen with that money? It’s gone’, Venniro said, not knowing that Peters too was recording his words, out of his concerns.’

Racist a$$ bank. SMFH.