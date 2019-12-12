DemetriceAllen: Atlanta Attorney Goes Missing After Night Out With Friends

Atlanta and surrounding areas, be on the lookout for this man…

Atlanta Attorney Demetrice Allen Goes Missing After Night Out With Friends

Friends, family, and police are on the hunt for an Atlanta attorney who’s unfortunately gone missing. Attorney Demetrice Allen was visiting Atlanta from Orlando for a job interview and enjoying a night out with friends when he suddenly went missing.

James Handley, Jr. told 11 Alive that Allen and at least two other friends — including a former law school roommate — were enjoying an evening at TEN ATL lounge, which is located on Flat Shoals Avenue in Atlanta. At around 2 a.m., his former roommate noticed Allen had left the club.

That was on December 6 and Allen hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The city of South Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Allen and his family and friends are praying that he’s safe.

“We’re hoping not the worst,” said James Handley, Sr, Allen’s god father said to 11 Alive. “But we know reality is reality so we’re looking for help. Looking for anybody to get us to where we know he’s safe or at least get us home where he should be.”

Allen was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt, black jeans, and black Jordan sneakers, police also said Allen drives a grey BMW 328i.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or Det. J. Rittberg, at 470-809-7357. A #FindDemetrice hashtag has been created as well, anyone with information is urged to use it.