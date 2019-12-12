ImpeachmentDebate: House Judiciary Committee Argues Articles Against Trump, Vote To Impeach Expected Today

Impeachment Debate In House Judiciary Committee On Articles Against Trump

Today is the day. After all the witnesses, testimony, hearings, press conferences, and debates, today is the day that the House of Representatives will vote on the articles of impeachment that have been drawn against 53% of white women’s president, Donald J. Trump.

The house is currently debating those articles and making their case to the American people.

Press play to watch the live stream of this historic government proceeding.

Again, we have no expectation that the Senate will actually remove the orange a$$hole but he’s going to throw an epic Twitter fit once he becomes officially impeached later today.

Don’t believe us, just watch.