The Glo Up Continues: Jordyn Woods Joins Paula Patton, Marques Houston And More For BET’s ‘Sacrifice’ Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Jordyn Woods And Paula Patton Stun At The Premiere For Their BET + Movie ‘Sacrifice’
Looks like Heir Jordyn is a perfect nickname, because life just keeps going UP for Jordyn Woods. The entrepreneur and budding actress stunned at the red carpet premiere for her latest opportunity, a role in the new BET + film ‘Sacrifice’.
Jordyn brought her entire family along for support.
Paula Patton also stars in the film. Check out more premiere pictures below:
