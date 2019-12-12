The Glo Up Continues: Jordyn Woods Joins Paula Patton, Marques Houston And More For BET’s ‘Sacrifice’ Premiere

Jordyn Woods And Paula Patton Stun At The Premiere For Their BET + Movie ‘Sacrifice’

Looks like Heir Jordyn is a perfect nickname, because life just keeps going UP for Jordyn Woods. The entrepreneur and budding actress stunned at the red carpet premiere for her latest opportunity, a role in the new BET + film ‘Sacrifice’.

Jordyn brought her entire family along for support.

Paula Patton also stars in the film. Check out more premiere pictures below: