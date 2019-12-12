Deelishis Details Raymond Santana’s Super Sweet Proposal, Says She Made The First Move
Deelishis is ecstatic to be engaged to her Exonerated Five bae and she’s sharing details on their love story. As previously reported Raymond Santana proposed to Deelishis shortly after they went public with their romance in November.
Now Dee is sharing deets on how their love story unfurled. According to Deelishis, she met Raymond at an event hosted by the Tuckers, Kandi and Todd, and sparks flew immediately when they embraced.
“We met at Todd and Kandi’s event and when I met him I was excited because he was Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five, I’ve seen the movie and to meet them is like an honor. So I wanted to hug him—and he hugged me different—I said, ‘Wait a minute.'” said Deelishis. “I said that hug was a lil “Oooh!”
After that, Raymond liked Deelishis’ pics on Instagram and SHE slid into HIS DMs, not the other way around before asking him on a date.
“So then he started following me on IG, I was already following him” said Deelish. “He was double-tapping my special pictures and after a whole lot of that I DM’d him and said, “You double-tap another picture you’re gonna owe me lunch!” He said, “Yeah and dinner too.” I asked him out but he put me in the friend zone for about two months.”
All that double-tapping eventually led to “intentional” texting and ultimately an “inseparable” connection and proposal.
Congrats to Deelishis and Raymond, they’re clearly quite happy with each other.
Deelishis recently clapped back at black women in particular for “hating” on her happiness with Raymond. “Someone loves me & I love them‼️There’s no shame nor blame in that nor when it occurs‼️” wrote Dee on Instagram.
“I have received an enormous amount of love by way of text, phone calls, direct messages and social media comments and I apologize if I haven’t responded to you all individually but from the bottom of my heart I thank you…. now on a not so awesome note…. I can’t seem to fathom why TOTAL STRANGERS (majority African American women) find it hard to be happy for other women and extremely easy to hate or dislike them. I DON’T RECALL DOING ANYTHING EVIL, RUDE, VINDICTIVE, MALICIOUS, HURTFUL, nor DAMNING to anyone of you reading this. I take care of my children, do my job, PAY MY OWN BILLS, DRIVE MY OWN CAR & AND GO HOME TO MY OWN NICE ASS CRIB, drink my own water, and mind my own business‼️C onsistently‼️Like you I am human too‼️Finding love was on my list just like it was/is for you‼️Being with someone who handles themselves & their business well is my desire no different than yours‼️Someone loves me & I love them‼️There’s no shame nor blame in that nor when it occurs‼️Raymond is happy and so am I and that is a POSITIVE THING‼️If he has BIG MONEY that’s also a positive thing‼️Why is it if you’re a sexy black woman a man with wealth is only a “come up”⁉️Stop being miserable in your actions if you claim you aren’t miserable in your life! Lighten up and be happy! I’m not perfect and I don’t know what God has in store for my fiancé and I but what I do know is I’m excited to find out! I want this for me, you don’t have to but it would soothe your bunched up panties if you relax and smile for someone other than yourself for once! Thank you @juicybadazzent for this beautiful message, as a woman from another woman it means a lot ❤️🙏🏼👌🏼
Have a seat, haters!
Dee recently defended Raymond from a fan who wondered why the Exonerated Five member “dresses so regular.”
“Why do you be all dolled up and he just be so regular? Y’all should compliment each other,” said the fan.
“Ain’t nothing regular about @santanaraymond … trust me he is dripping in the sauce at ALL TIMES! He’s just laid back about it. We compliment one another perfectly. Thx,” said Deelishis.
