Looks Litt? Something In The Water LineUp Just Dropped And You DON’T Want To Miss It

Lineup Revealed for Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water

Pharrell Williams JUST announced the music lineup for the second year of SOMETHING IN THE WATER, that super popping’ Spring-time festival in his hometown, Virginia Beach. The timeless music and fashion legend brings out your favorite artists from all genres for three days of pure uninhibited turn up, April 24-April 26, 2020!

Peep the full LINE UP BELOW:

A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, BANKS, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, FriendsWithYou, Global Citizen, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Jozzy, JR, Kali Uchis, KAWS, KP The Great, LANY, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Love Mansuy, Mahalia, Major Lazer, Mereba, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Nickelus F, Noodles, Pharrell & Friends, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Pop-Up Church Service, Post Malone, Quinn XCII, Rema, Rico Nasty, Sabrina Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, SOSUPERSAM, Tank and the Bangas, The Head and the Heart, Tierra Whack, Trey Songz, Turnover, Tyler, the Creator, Usher, VENUS X, Wale and the Backyard Band, 070 Shake, 6LACK and 99 Neighbors.