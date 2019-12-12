Blame The Cosmos: Diddy Rants About The Moon & Karma, Days After Cassie Gives Birth

Diddy Apparently Thankful For His ‘Karma’

Diddy is going through it! A karmic cleanse, that is.

The mogul is apparently thankful for the full moon ahead. According to a meteorologist via The Washington Post, the last full moon of the decade will occur tonight, at 12:12 a.m. Eastern time on Dec. 12 and with it comes “powerful” energy that is supposed to bring forth closure amongst other things according to the zodiac.

Hmmm, we wonder what situations Diddy needs closure from?

In his post, Diddy is ready for his full moon blessings. Specifically, he says he’s learned (FINALLY) how to treat others the way he would want to be treated and now he can move on. It was a tough lesson for the father of six.

This is the one I’ve been waiting for. I’d like to say thank you for all the karma that I have received back during my journey. It has taught me, it has changed me, it has made me a better human being, a better man. I have totally learned my lesson to treat others as you would want others to treat you. GOD BLESS US ALL. ESPECIALLY ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE IN THE SHIFT!!!!! Let’s F*CKIN GO!!!!!!!!

In related news, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of 11 years Cassie revealed she welcomed a baby girl this week named Frankie. That’s gotta sting a little, right? Hopefully, the full moon heals all wounds. Thoughts?