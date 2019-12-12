Seen On The Scene: The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, & Adam Sandler UNCUT GEMS At The Dome At ArcLight Hollywood

The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, & Adam Sandler UNCUT GEMS At The Dome At ArcLight Hollywood

So, Wednesday in LA was a VIBE at The UNCUT GEMS Premiere at The Dome At Arclight Hollywood. A-listers from pretty much every industry joined in celebration of the latest film from the incredibility talented Josh and Benny Safdie.

Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, NBA Champion Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, and Noa Fisher, along with Travis Scott, Paul Pierce, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Haim, Cole Sprouse, King Princess, Metta World Peace and MORE!

Adam Sandler poses with movie cast mates Kevin Garnett and the beloved Bohemian star boy The Weeknd for a quick photo Op. Check a gallery of the night’s most litt moments by hitting the flip!