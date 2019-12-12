Lipping My A$$ Off: Kendall Jenner Mocks Sister Kylie Jenner’s Super-Enhanced Soup Coolers [Video]

Kendall Jenner mocks Kylie's lips

Everything is jokes in the Kardashian-Jenner family and nobody is off-limits.

Kendall Jenner thought it absolutely hilarious to mock the size of her formerly-lipless sister’s new luscious labios.

Kylie has talked about how self-conscious she was about her impossibly-thin mouth so it’s doubly hilarious that Kendall is Ray Charles to her sister’s pain in favor of some giggles.

Peep the video below.

This is a mean a$$ family, but don’t front. You laughed.

