SMH: Lira Galore Alleges Pierre “Pee” Thomas Routinely BEAT Her Down, Dislocated Her Finger While Pregnant In $15 Million Lawsuit

Lira Galore Suing Pee Thomas Over Domestic Abuse

*Trigger Warning* The following allegations in this story detail violent domestic abuse.

This sounds devastating. Model and entrepreneur Lira Galore is claiming that the father of her child, Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, violently beat her throughout her pregnancy. She’s firing back at Pee in a lawsuit after he attempted to get custody of their daughter over the summer.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Lira details at least 5 separate beatdowns she allegedly received at the hands of Pee. She also included photos of her alleged injuries, including a dislocated ring finger and apparent bumps and bruises on her head.

In one alleged attack, Lira claims Pee punched her in the face, threw her to the ground, began choking her and punched her in the head so many times, she developed knots. Galore says the father then ripped her ring off her finger, causing it to dislocate.

In the other 4 attacks, she claims he routinely punched and choked her.

Galore says in August 2018 — after one alleged attack — he tried to “make things right” by buying her a $50,000 SUV. Just 2 weeks later, Lira alleges P broke the driver side window on the same SUV during a violent altercation and then took the vehicle and changed the title out of her name and into his own. She says a week later, he paid her $50k not to call the cops.

These documents and allegations stem from a custody case P filed back in May in which he requested joint custody of their child. Lira filed these new docs, requesting sole physical custody of the child on the grounds that he “has consistently demonstrated physically violent, emotionally abusive, irrational and erratic behavior.”

In an estimation, Pee is worth over $50 Million. Lira is suing for $15 Million for her injuries. So far Pee hasn’t responded to the lawsuit.

Stop the domestic violence!