I (Dont) Remember: Keyshia Cole Grills Frankie About Her Biological Father’s Identity, Frankie Fades The Facts [Video]

Keyshia Cole Wants Answers About Her Real Father

It’s been over a decade since Keyshia Cole let the world into her life and deep-rooted issues between herself, her mom Frankie and the rest of the clan with her BET show Just Like You. Almost 12 years later, and the soul crooner is still trying to get answers to questions she’s had since she was a young girl — like who her biological father is.

Keyshia and Frankie recently appeared on FOX Soul to discuss the current state of their relationship, and more importantly the relationship (, or lack thereof, between Keyshia and her father. You may recall that back in 2017, the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she had found her biological father — a man name Virgil Hunter. But according to Frankie, Keyshia’s real dad was an Italian bar owner that she met while prostituting back in the day.

“I met him prostituting. I never told [Keyshia] that. He went to his grave trying to get me to stop doing prostitution. I found out from another he died from another prostitute, who also passed away. She said he died of alcoholism. He had cirrhosis of the liver. “

Unfortunately, Keyshia still didn’t get the full answers she was looking for, but at least her relationship with Frankie is in a better place. Check out the full interview above.