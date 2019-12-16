Give Your Locks A Sleek, Natural Look With This Multifunctional Dryer

As nice as it is to have silky, straight hair, it’s not exactly easy to achieve. Depending on your hair type, it could be as simple as running a comb through your locks after a shower, or it could be as tedious as having to use a gamut of tools and styling products. But there’s one product that is capable of giving you smooth, lustrous locks no matter your hair type. And for a limited time, you can cop it for an extra 15% off.

The 2-in-1 Volumizer Hot Hair Brush Roller Comb not only dries your mane faster than typical dryers, but it also reduces split ends and knotting. It features ceramic coating that protects your hair from over-styling, and it offers even heat distribution that penetrates your strands quickly to avoid incurring damage. The negative ions this comb delivers help saturate the airflow, resulting in shinier hair with less frizz and static. Plus, since it’s also capable of sealing hair cuticles, you’ll be able to give your crown of glory a sleek finish within a short amount of time.

A value of $199.99, this travel-friendly styling tool is now available on sale for only $49.99. Use the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout for an additional 15% off.

2-in-1 Volumizer Hot Hair Brush Roller Comb – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.