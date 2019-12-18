These Earbuds Let You Experience Seamless Wireless Listening Without Breaking The Bank

You’ve got to hand it to Apple for popularizing the wireless earbuds trend. Without their initiative, we would probably still put up with the hassle of tangled cords on the daily. Now, everyone and their mamas seem to have a pair sticking out of their ears. But make no mistake — the AirPods aren’t the only high-quality earphones on the market, no matter how strongly the Apple cult argues that they are.

The HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds definitely compare, and they don’t even cost an arm and a leg like the AirPods. Designed with real functionality in mind, these babies exhibit everything you need in wireless earphones: advanced Bluetooth 5.0, integrated wireless charging, touch controls, and IPX5 water resistance. You can pair them seamlessly with your phone, and they work even if you’re 15 meters away from your device. The built-in touch controls let you take calls and pause, play, and change the tracks, while the wireless charging lets you do away with annoying cords. Really, what more can you ask for?

On any given day, the HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds would set you back $89, but they’re now on sale for $69 a pair. Key in the code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout, and you can score them for only $58.65.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds (White) – $58.65 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.