This Smart Towel Let’s You Know When It’s Time For a Wash

Bath towels are one of those things you think you can get away with not washing often. After all, you just pat them all over your clean body after taking a bath, surely they won’t harbor that much residual bacteria, right?

Wrong! Towels, given that they’re typically damp and hang in dark bathrooms most of the time, are breeding grounds for nasty germs — germs that could be infectious. So don’t wait until your towels become musty before you clean them.

A good trick is to switch to towels that tell you when it’s time to stick them in the washer, like the Kickstarter darling Mizu BathTowel. Designed by MIT, UCLA, and Cornell researchers, this towel has the unique ability to alert you when there’s a dirt build-up. It’s woven with luxurious, quick-dry cotton and silver threading, and is capable of warding off 99% of bacterial growth before it even starts. When it detects impurities, it automatically changes color to warn you when it’s time for cleaning. It also absorbs and dries up to five times faster than traditional towels all while maintaining its plush and soft texture.

