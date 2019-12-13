Tearjerker: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To “Kindred Spirit” Juice WRLD During Women In Music Speech [Video]

Nicki Minaj accepted the honor of being 2019’s “Game Changer” at Billboard’s Women In Music event last night and she dedicated part of her speech to the late rapper Juice WRLD. Nicki and Juice WRLD toured together earlier this year and she calls the late 21-year-old a kindred spirit.

Nicki said, while seemingly fighting back tears:

“I had a great conversation with him one day and while we walked to the stage, he held my hand, and told me to stay calm and to pray. He said he had been trying to do just that. I was so shocked to hear him, of all people, tell me that, but right there, in that moment, I actually did feel calm. I felt like…what am I actually worried about?

I felt like he was a kindred spirit.

Looking back now, I wish I did something differently or said something to help. He spoke to me in great detail about how in love he was with his girlfriend and how passionate he was about music. When he was in the studio with me, he did so many songs so quickly. He was honest and pure about what he felt, and that inspired me.

I just want to honor him tonight and send my condolences to him and his family and his girlfriend.”