Preciousness: Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photo Of 3-Year-Old Son Prince For His Birthday

Tristan Thompson Wishes His Son A Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday to NBA player Tristan Thompson’s firstborn seed, Prince Oliver. It’s rare we get to see a photo of the baby boy but it’s a special occasion! Tristan shared a snapped of his son, who just turned three yesterday, with some kind words about the first time laid eyes on him.

Prince is Tristan’s oldest child at 3, and his youngest is True Thompson who turns 2 in April.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince. You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Everyday you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God everyday for picking me to be your father. May God continue to bless you each and everyday son. I love you”

Too cute! Prince’s mom Jordy sent him her own birthday shout out with a photo of him living his best 3-year-old life. Hit the flip to see it.