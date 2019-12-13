Fiancée Fixer Upper: Sabrina Parr Talks Helping Lamar Odom And Son Squash Beef Before Wedding

- By Bossip Staff

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 26, 2019

Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Sabrina Parr Helping Lamar Odom & Son Mend Relationship Before Wedding

Lamar Odom’s fiancee is in no rush to walk down the aisle until he makes peace with one of his kids. Lamar Odon Jr., 17, expressed disappointment in his dad for getting engaged in just a few months after meeting Sabrina Parr, leaving a now-deleted comment with disgust under their engagement photo.

According to Hollywood Life, Parr says she’s reaching out to LJ and gives her side of the situation.

“Well, I mean, to be honest, I kind of felt both sides. I really understood where his son was coming from, and I really understood why Lamar didn’t tell him. Lamar didn’t tell anybody. He really wanted this to be a very intimate moment between the two of us, because I was totally shocked. I didn’t know it was happening.”

Sabrina, who is a life coach, gave LJ a bit of advice in regards to warming up to his father.

“I’m like, ‘Your dad has a really cool guy, and you got to allow the relationship to grow and happen because he’s dope.’ My kids love him, my friends’ kids love him. And I told LJ, ‘You’re missing out on a good dude being upset with him.’ And I just said that was just my little advice for him.”

Sabrina then vowed I push the wedding back until Lamar and LJ were in a better space.

“But, I know everything has to happen on their time, so I don’t want to be the enforcer of anything because I don’t want to come off as if I’m rushing their process. I literally will push the wedding to however long back, however far back it has to be, until they become in a really good space. And a space where they’re excited about being a part of wedding,”

 

 

Categories: For Your Information, News, Uncategorized

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.