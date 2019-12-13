Fiancée Fixer Upper: Sabrina Parr Talks Helping Lamar Odom And Son Squash Beef Before Wedding

“I’m like, ‘Your dad has a really cool guy, and you got to allow the relationship to grow and happen because he’s dope.’ My kids love him, my friends’ kids love him. And I told LJ, ‘You’re missing out on a good dude being upset with him.’ And I just said that was just my little advice for him.”
Sabrina then vowed I push the wedding back until Lamar and LJ were in a better space.
“But, I know everything has to happen on their time, so I don’t want to be the enforcer of anything because I don’t want to come off as if I’m rushing their process. I literally will push the wedding to however long back, however far back it has to be, until they become in a really good space. And a space where they’re excited about being a part of wedding,”
Monday night with me and my boys!!! I wanted to read a book. @lamarodom wanted to watch Monday Night Football. My son wanted to go to the movies. We ended up having a movie night at home. Netflix, popcorn and my son picked Woody the Woodpecker lol. We didn’t all win but we didn’t lose either! Baby boy is smiling so it’s all good!
