Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Mother Shot By 3-Year-Old Son Who Found Gun Under Father’s Seat

3-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Mother

There are plenty of responsible gun owners in America but there are clearly some of y’all who have NO business having a strap.

A Fort Lauderdale mother was shot by her 3-year-old son with his father’s gun. According to the Miami Herald, the boy and his 1-year-old sister were sitting in the car with their mother while the father went into a store. Before exiting the car, the father put his legally-owned weapon under the seat. The boy is said to have gotten out of his car seat, found the gun, and somehow discharged a round that struck his mother.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

No charges will be filed against the father as Miami gun laws do allow for carrying inside vehicles.

To our earlier point, how irresponsible is it to leave the gun under the seat with children in the car? He could have just as easily put it in the glove box.