Black Mother Awarded $625,000 After NY Human Resources Rips Baby From Her Arms, Sent Her To Rikers

NYC Human Resources Pays Black Mother $625,000 For Ripping Baby From Her

Last year, almost a year to the day, Jazmine Headley’s story blew up BIG TIME on social media.

Jazmine went to a New York City municipal office to inquire as to why she stopped receiving money for her 1-year-old son’s day care. According to A New York Times report via The Atlantic, here’s what happened next:

“After sitting for some time on the floor, she got into an argument with a security guard who asked her to move,” The New York Times reported. “After that, somebody called the police.” The details are sketchy. But two NYPD officers responded to the scene. There were also multiple security officers working for the city’s Human Resources Administration. The officers tried to remove Headley by force, even as someone started recording video footage of the altercation. As it escalated, an officer forcefully removed her child from her arms.

“Forcefully removed” is the nice way to put it. Jazmine ended up spending 48 hours on Rikers Island, removed from her son. The entire incident was captured on video and uploaded to Facebook.

Today, The NYDailyNews is reporting that Headley has been awarded $625,000 after she filed suit for the pain and agony that the city’s Human Resources Office put her through:

“Ms. Headley came to the City seeking help, and we failed to treat her with the dignity and respect she deserved. While this injustice should have never happened, it forced a reckoning with how we treat our most vulnerable and prompted us to make reforms at HRA Centers across the City. We hope this settlement brings Ms. Headley and her family a degree of closure,” Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio, said.

Damn skippy. Should’ve given her a whole 7-figures.