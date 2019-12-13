“Ready For Love” Sneak Peek: It’s Time To Meet The Parents… [VIDEO]
Alexis And Devyne Seem Ready To Square Up
Have you been keeping up with the second season of “Ready To Love”? It’s been pretty wild — but it’s almost time for folks to choose. On Saturday’s upcoming episode
The men and women prepare to make their final choices. But first they must pass one last test by meeting each other’s families. Now that the journey is almost over, have they found someone that they are truly ready to love?
That’s not the only pressure filled moment from the show either. When the ladies sit down to discuss things with Nephew Tommy things get tense between Alexis and Devyne and Alexis makes it clear — she wants ALL the smoke. Check out an exclusive clip below:
That definitely got testy… Do you think Alexis is being overly aggressive?
“Ready To Love” Episode: Will You Be Mine? airs Saturday, December 14 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT)
Hit the flip for two more exclusive clips.
Tondy is a Detroit girl so you know she’s built pretty tough, but is she ready for the grilling she’ll get from Mario’s family?
How would you guys have answered the question about submissiveness?
Devyne shows her loyalty to London in front of his parents — but do you think she should have kept that information about naming their future child to herself?
This show is so interesting and really reveals a lot about people’s vulnerabilities when it comes to love and commitment. Would you ever go on a show like this to find love?
