“Ready For Love” Sneak Peek: It’s Time To Meet The Parents… [VIDEO]

Alexis And Devyne Seem Ready To Square Up

Have you been keeping up with the second season of “Ready To Love”? It’s been pretty wild — but it’s almost time for folks to choose. On Saturday’s upcoming episode

The men and women prepare to make their final choices. But first they must pass one last test by meeting each other’s families. Now that the journey is almost over, have they found someone that they are truly ready to love?

That’s not the only pressure filled moment from the show either. When the ladies sit down to discuss things with Nephew Tommy things get tense between Alexis and Devyne and Alexis makes it clear — she wants ALL the smoke. Check out an exclusive clip below:

That definitely got testy… Do you think Alexis is being overly aggressive?

“Ready To Love” Episode: Will You Be Mine? airs Saturday, December 14 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT)

Hit the flip for two more exclusive clips.