Some Positive Programming: The Ladies Of ‘Chatter’ Talk Cast Chemistry & Holiday Traditions

The Ladies Of “Chatter” Talk Show Talk Cast Chemistry & Holiday Traditions

There’s some positive programming on television featuring four women of faith and their opinionated and sometimes unorthodox views.

Known for their work as the creator and Executive Producer of the hit series Preachers of LA, Relevé Entertainment is introducing “Chatter” to ring in the holiday spirit. “Chatter” features Dr. Dee Dee Freeman – The Leader, Real Talk Kim – The Pastor , Dr. Jewel Tankard – The Money Maker and Millionairess and Monique Idlett Mosley – The Mogul.

The show debut on TV One on December 15 during the time slot of 5:00pm – 9:00pm EST during the airing of the Super Bowl Gospel Fest and then will be available on digital and social platforms and will run throughout the entire holiday season for a special holiday Edition presented by AT&T #DreamInBlack and produced by Releve Entertainment.

The ladies will help get you in the holiday spirit by discussing their favorite holiday traditions while also discussing holiday taboos and conundrums including handling uninvited guests to X-mas celebration. Episodes will also include them getting some amazing decorating tips from a well – known interior designer and holiday meal tips from none other than Celebrity Chef, James Wright Chanel of that viral Patty Pies fame.

The casts also recognizes that they are blessed to serve as blessings for other and during the season of giving they select a deserving family to give them a Christmas that they will never forget.

The ladies of “Chatter” chatted with BOSSIP about their cast dynamic and told us that each of them has a unique role that viewers can connect with us.

“Kim is the jokester, they call me the leader, so I’m the mom, they call me the mom,” said DeeDee Freeman. “Monique is the one who’s a little bit more detailed. She doesn’t miss anything, she’s always on point asking and answering the right questions.”

Real Talk Kim also joined in and told BOSSIP that powerhouse Jewel Tankard is all about growing and financial responsibility.

“Jewel is always trying to grow, every conversation will go back to making money,” said Kim of the Millionairess. “All she hears is money signs. H’ourdovers to make money, do it this way!”

The ladies also shared with BOSSIP that they hope women in particular gain “hope” from their popular programming. Monique Idlett Mosley, in particular, wants the show to highlight women unapologetically living their truth.

“I want this to be a platform where we can stop apologizing for living our truth and instead acknowledge the truth, deal with it and get real solutions with transparency and honesty,” said Idlett Mosley. “That’s what I want women to walk away with.”

Set your television reminders to tune in for “Chatter” — The Holiday Edition produced by Releve’ Entertainment on Sunday, December 15, 2019, during the airing of the Super Bowl Gospel Fest during the time slot of 5:00pm – 9:00pm EST.

Check your local listings for local air times. Join the conversation on IG/ Facebook: @ChatterTalkShow #ChatterTalkShow #DreamInBlack.