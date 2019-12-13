Congratulations! Mike Epps & Wife Kyra Robinson Expecting Their First Child

Mike Epps & Wife Kyra Robinson Expecting Their First Child

The Epps family is expanding. Mike Epps and his beautiful wife Kyra are expecting their first child. The news comes from Kyra herself who posted a gorgeous and glamorous maternity photo on Instagram.

“There is so much LIFE inside of me,” Kyra captioned the pic.

The Epps who’ve been together since 2017 tied the knot in June at the renowned Resort at Pelican Hill during a New York Summer romance themed wedding. Guests included Snoop Dogg, T.I., Tiny and more.

Mike was previously married to Mechelle McCain from 2006 to 2017 and they have two children. He also has two other kids from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the Epps!