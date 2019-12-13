New Music: HoodCelebrityy, Josh X & More Headline A KSR Christmas EP

- By Bossip Staff
A KSR Christmas

Source: KSR Group / KSR Group

 

HoodCelebrityy, Josh X & More Headline A KSR Christmas EP

 

Today, KSR Group announces the release of the holiday-themed EP release, A KSR Christmas!
A KSR Christmas features five original tracks from music’s newest and most buzzworthy acts including “Wallking Trophy” singer, Hood Celebrityy, Producer/Songwriter/Recording Artist, Josh X, Viral Pop Sensation, Sammy Wilk, Soulful Quartet, Be4; and rap’s newest act, UNO.  Listen to “Gifts” by Hood Celebrityy and more and let us you’re feeling the holiday vibes!
Categories: Bangers, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.