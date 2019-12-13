New Music: HoodCelebrityy, Josh X & More Headline A KSR Christmas EP

Today, KSR Group announces the release of the holiday-themed EP release, A KSR Christmas!

Hood Celebrityy, Producer/Songwriter/Recording Artist, Josh X, Viral Pop Sensation, Sammy Wilk, Soulful Quartet, Be4; and rap’s newest act, UNO. Listen to A KSR Christmas features five original tracks from music’s newest and most buzzworthy acts including “Wallking Trophy” singer,, Producer/Songwriter/Recording Artist, Josh X, Viral Pop Sensation, Sammy Wilk, Soulful Quartet, Be4; and rap’s newest act, UNO. Listen to “Gifts” by Hood Celebrityy and more and let us you’re feeling the holiday vibes!