New Music: HoodCelebrityy, Josh X & More Headline A KSR Christmas EP
By Bossip Staff
Today, KSR Group announces the release of the holiday-themed EP release, A KSR Christmas!
A KSR Christmas features five original tracks from music’s newest and most buzzworthy acts including “Wallking Trophy” singer, Hood Celebrityy, Producer/Songwriter/Recording Artist, Josh X, Viral Pop Sensation, Sammy Wilk, Soulful Quartet, Be4; and rap’s newest act, UNO. Listen to “Gifts” by Hood Celebrityy and more and let us you’re feeling the holiday vibes!
