A Lil’ Positivity: Kobe Bryant Pulls Over To Comfort Drivers After Witnessing A Car Crash

Kobe Bryant Comforts Crash Victims In Los Angeles

Even though he’s not playing for the Lakers anymore, Kobe Bryant still shows love for the people of Los Angeles whenever he gets the chance.

TMZ Sports captured the former baller on video as he visited a crash scene in Newport Beach, California on Friday. Bryant ended up comforting crash victims and directing traffic on the side of the road following an accident.

The accident appeared to be pretty serious, but the extent of the injuries for those involved is still unknown at this time. Multiple cars were involved in the collision, and according to TMZ, the super foggy weather could have had something to do with it.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the retired basketball star’s first time making sure that car crash victims were okay after witnessing an accident. In 2018, Kobe witnessed a car running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. After that happened, Bryant took initiative and got out of his car to make sure the driver was all good.

Whether or not you’re a fan of Kobe Bryant the basketball player, you can’t hate on a guy who goes out of his way to make sure strangers are okay.