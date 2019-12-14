Mo’ Money: Amazon Reportedly Dishes Out $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary
According to Fox Business, Amazon reportedly dished out a whopping $25 million for the rights to a documentary directed by Peter Berg centered around the Grammy award-winning singer Rihanna.
According to the director, the film will give a “bold and innovative Rihanna is an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life” documenting over 1200 hours of footage over the course of a couple years.
Berg commented on the film, saying: “I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is…The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision. She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”
With streaming wars in full swing, its clear Amazon spared no expense in securing the film.
