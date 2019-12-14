SMH: Woman Reportedly Stabbed Multiple Times During Lyft Ride, Then Hit By A Car While Trying To Escape

Woman Stabbed Then Hi By Car Immediately After

According to the AJC, a woman was reportedly rushed to a hospital earlier this week after being stabbed, then hit by a passing truck after stumbling out the back of a Lyft.

The woman was sharing the car with two other female passengers when a fight ensued. She was then reportedly stabbed multiple times and jumped out of the car to escape.

She was later found with life-threatening injuries when officers responded. She is in serious condition at a local hospital, but she is stable.Detectives are still determining if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspect, but it seems as if they didmd know each other.

Detectives are waiting for the victim to come out of surgery so they can speak with her about the incident.