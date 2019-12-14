Coupled Up: Yandy Smith Shares Family Photo With Mendeecees During Prison Visit

Yandy Shares Family Photo With Incarcerated Mendeecess

Yandy Smith and her kiddies must be counting down the days until Mendeecees is released from prison, meanwhile, there’s always weekend visits with the father.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars posted up for a family flick recently Mendecees knocked down the last few months of his sentence. Previously, we reported that Yandy’s husband is supposed to be released in 2020 after originally receiving a 10-year sentence.

How sweet!

Mendeecees’ release date is in November 2020, which means he’ll serve a little more than half of his actual sentence, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Under a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that from 2006 to 2008, he helped to ferry hard drugs from New York City to the Rochester, NY area.

In 2015, a federal judge sentenced Mendeecees to eight to ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that flooded upstate New York with heroin and cocaine.