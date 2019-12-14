Wayment: Fans Believe 11-Year-Old Beyonce Was Being Interviewed By Kris Jenner In Unearthed Clip
This is quite interesting. Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles is sparking rumors that Beyonce and Kris Jenner have a long history. The former stage dad shared a throwback clip of Bey when she was just 11 and performing in a showcase with her first girl group, Girls Time. Back in 1992 Beyonce and her gal pals entered into the televised showcase for singers.
For some reason, the woman interviewing Beyonce looks just like the Kardashian sisters’ momma Kris Jenner. Do YOU think this is Kris?
This week’s #throwbackthursday also comes from back in ’92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright. I’m interested in hearing your feedback! Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts! Be sure to order my book “Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story” check the link in my bio. And be sure to listen to Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story Featuring Girls Tyme now streaming everywhere. #mathewknowles #girlstyme #destinyschild #destinyschildtheuntoldstory #tbt #90s #musicworldentertainment
It seems unlikely since, at the time, Kris was married and mothering 3 young children in California when this clip was being filmed locally in Houston. Fans are blown away at the idea that this could be Kris who has amassed millions of dollars off of her daughters since this clip aired.
Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting.
