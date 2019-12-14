Good, Coward: Jackass Who Slapped Reporter’s Cakes On Live TV Charged With Sexual Battery

Man Who Groped Reporter Alex Bozarjian’s Butt Criminally Charged

Last week, WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian went viral after video circulated of her being slapped on the backside by some douchebag while doing a live broadcast in Savannah, Georgia.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

Suffice to say she and literally 10 million other viewers were livid that someone would touch any woman this way, much less a reporter doing her job on live television. Alex talked about how the incident made her feel on CBS This Morning earlier this week.

Today, we’re happy to report that the man responsible has been brought to justice. 43-year-old Thomas Callaway has been charged with sexual battery according to NYDailyNews.

Georgia state law defines sexual battery as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person.” It is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Callaway appeared on Alex’s station, WSAV, to “apologize” saying “It was an awful act and an awful mistake”. He then goes on to undercut that “apology” by saying that he didn’t intend to slap or grope Alex.

Yeah. Ok.