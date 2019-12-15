Anything For Mama: Man Arrested After Dressing Up As His Mother To Take Her Driving Test

Man Dresses Up As His Mother To Take Driver’s Test

According to The Guardian, a man has been arrested in northern Brazil for dressing up as his mother to take her driving test for her.

When Heitor Márcio Schiave’,43, was fed up after his 60-year-old mother kept failing her driving test, he decided to take matters into his own hands and make sure mama passed on the fourth time…even if that meant taking it himself.

Wearing a floral dress, sparkling painted nails, fresh make-up, and a wig, he buckled himself into the driver’s seat of his mother’s car in Mrs. Doubtfire-fashion and tried to pass the driving test. Reports say he was getting away with it until the instructor checked his ID one last time and noticed he look a little differently than the person on the ID.

“I sensed a certain nervousness from the school’s owner,” driving test examiner Aline Mendonça, 38, told The Guardian. “He said, ‘We have a problem.’” Mendonça couldn’t believe what she saw. “It was a guy with a long outfit, heavily made-up. It did not look like a woman,” she said. The man was carrying a handbag, and wore a long skirt, a floral top, earrings and a stuffed bra. He had even painted his nails. “I couldn’t believe it,” Mendonça said. “It was surreal.”

The police were called and he was arrested at the driving school for fraud and misuse of someone’s identity.