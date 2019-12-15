Smoke Freely: MLB Announces It Will No Longer Test For Marijuana, Only Cocaine & Opioids

MLB Announces It Will No Longer Test For Marijuana, Only Cocaine & Opioids

MLB and the MLB Players Association recently announced SURPRISING changes to the “Joint Drug Program.” Most notably, testing for opioids usage (Xanax, Percocet, Crystal Meth) is now in place, and marijuana has been removed from the league’s list of banned substances for minor-league players. Players on the 40-man roster are not tested for marijuana, but non-40-man roster minor leaguers have been, and several have suspended for marijuana use each season. For those who are unaware, the plant stays in your system and fat cells for up to a month, or sometimes longer. For the 2019 season were 13 such suspensions.

The MLB seems to be more laid back than any other sports organization. For example with the NBA even a sports drink could throw off your drug testing and have you suspended in no time. Hopefully, the tennis world will loosen up with their program as well, just this year Serena Williams expressed how she was unfairly drug tested several times (and passed) while her #1 hater failed a drug test right before the Australian Open.

All feature sports leagues should adjust and take after the MLB.