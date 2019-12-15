B-Day Bag Secured: Cardi B’s Birthday Gift For Offset Was Cash…LOTS Of Cash

Cardi B’s Birthday Gift For Offset Was Cash…LOTS Of Cash

What do you get the man who has everything? Some money, apparently.

Cardi B and Offset are out here enjoying life to the fullest, and when it comes to special occasions, they definitely know how to do it right. The married couple celebrated The Migos member’s birthday this weekend by doing what they do best; spending the night throwing a whole lotta money–and luckily for Offset, he had some extra cash on hand thanks to his wifey’s thoughtful gift.

Since Belcalis didn’t know what she should give her husband for his 28th trip around the sun, she opted for something simple: $500,000 cash. Mrs. Cephus posted a video of her gifting Set with the cash onto her Instagram page, so we all get to see his reaction when the rapper presents him with the huge wads of money.

“Little something something for the Birthday boy @offsetyrn,” she wrote underneath the video.

“So, you got every car, you got every jewelry, you got everything, every shoe, what else can I get someone that got everything,” Cardi questioned before gesturing toward the fridge, which housed all of the precious cargo. “That’s $500,000. You can buy a car, you can buy more clothes, you can buy more jewelry, you can buy me more Birkin bags.”

Kinda makes you wonder what Cardi will get Offset once Christmas rolls around in 2 weeks, but we’ve got a feeling the hubby would probably be fine with some more cash.

After the gift exchange, the married couple went out on the town in Los Angeles to celebrate his birthday in a big way. All that cash ended up coming in handy when the whole crew made their way to HD Buttercup strip club for the Set Gala: Funhouse Edition, where Cardi, Offset, Quavo, and more posted videos of the incessant money throwing. To make things even more exciting, attendees also grubbed on some Popeyes chicken sandwiches from the Migos menu throughout the night.

Happy birthday, Offset!

See more from Offset’s 28th birthday party on the flip.